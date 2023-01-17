The Bay Area deals with the aftermath of rainstorms

Weeks of rain have left the Bay Area completely saturated, causing rivers to flood and hillsides to collapse. Incidents are being reported throughout the area.

In the east, multiple mudslides have occurred in the hills. In Oakland, debris closed Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace on Monday morning. Clean up crews working late into the night finally re-opened the road early Tuesday morning.

In Berkeley, a different mudslide damaged homes on Middlefield Road near The Spiral and forced 14 people to evacuate. It is not yet clear when those residents will be able to return to their homes.

In the north, floodwaters from Novato Creek forced the closure of Highway 37 between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue. Crews pumping water were able to reopen all eastbound lanes late Monday morning, but the right lane on the westbound side remains underwater and closed.

On the peninsula, a stretch of Highway 1 near Pacifica was briefly closed on Monday following a rockslide that left a boulder on the road near the Tom Lantos Tunnels. Caltrans workers pushed the debris to the shoulder and reopened the road on Monday afternoon.