Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Meeting the hosts of Today Explained

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published January 11, 2023 at 2:22 PM PST
"Today, Explained" now airs on KALW weekday afternoons at 1:30. The show is hosted by former NPR host Noel King, and journalist Sean Rameswaram. Every day, they pick one story from the news, and do a deep dive into why it’s happening and what it means. They recently joined KALW's Hana Baba to chat about their show.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
