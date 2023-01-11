Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Meeting the hosts of Today Explained
"Today, Explained" now airs on KALW weekday afternoons at 1:30. The show is hosted by former NPR host Noel King, and journalist Sean Rameswaram. Every day, they pick one story from the news, and do a deep dive into why it’s happening and what it means. They recently joined KALW's Hana Baba to chat about their show.