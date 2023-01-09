Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Meeting the co-host of Fifth and Mission Cecilia Le
Fifth and Mission is the San Francisco Chronicle news podcast, hosted by journalists Demian Bulwa and Cecilia Lei. Every weekday, they dig into some of the biggest stories they’re covering. Fifth and Mission will now air right here on KALW, so KALW's Hana Baba had a chat with co-host Cecilia Lei to hear what we can expect from their show.