KALW News
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Meeting the co-host of Fifth and Mission Cecilia Le

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Fifth and Mission is the San Francisco Chronicle news podcast, hosted by journalists Demian Bulwa and Cecilia Lei. Every weekday, they dig into some of the biggest stories they’re covering. Fifth and Mission will now air right here on KALW, so KALW's Hana Baba had a chat with co-host Cecilia Lei to hear what we can expect from their show.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
