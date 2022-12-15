Oakland deputy mayor asks to reinstate indoor mask mandate

Restoring the requirements, Kaplan and community members say, will protect the health of the community while the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is spreading and placing stress on the health care system.

Masking also ensures access to spaces for those who are especially at risk when others don't wear a mask.

Kaplan also wants city officials to make masks available to people entering city facilities. Kaplan is asking the Oakland City Council to consider on Dec. 20 a resolution to reinstate the masking requirement.

Beth Kenny, a member of the Senior and Disability Action advocacy group, told Bay City News that she supports reinstating the masking mandate because QUOTE "People should not have to go against medical advice to access their city government or get a book out of the library."

Members of Senior and Disability Action went caroling on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday to advocate for themselves and Kaplan's proposed resolution.

Oakland’s outgoing Mayor Libby Schaaf last month revoked the requirement by executive order. Kaplan's resolution would ask city officials to provide KN-95, N-95 or KF-94 masks to people who want to enter public facilities.