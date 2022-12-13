Report details investigation into 2021 VTA mass shooting

Last year on May 26th, an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, shot and killed nine of his coworkers before turning the gun on himself. The event remains the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the Bay Area.

The shooting prompted reflection on the workplace culture at the VTA, which maintains public transit and highways in Santa Clara County.

Earlier this year – on the one-year anniversary of the shooting – the family of one of the victims filed a lawsuit against the VTA. They claimed the VTA knew in advance that the shooter was dangerous and did not take actions to prevent the tragedy. Documents related to the suit can be accessed through the Public Portal of the Santa Clara County Superior Court .

The VTA subsequently reached a settlement with that family and the families of seven of the other victims. Each of the families will receive a million dollars.

However, the VTA did not admit culpability for the shooting when it settled with the families. Now, the VTA is asserting that it was not at fault.

On Monday , the VTA released a report from an independent law firm hired to investigate issues surrounding the shooting. The firm found that the VTA had no prior knowledge of the shooter’s plans.