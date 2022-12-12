Fast food franchise owners mount recall campaign against state law

The International Franchise Association (IFA), the world's largest trade organization for franchise operators, wants to place a referendum on the 2024 ballot to repeal AB 257.

San Jose Spotlight reported the group announced last week it has gathered more than one million signatures from California voters to oppose the law. AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September and creates a 10-member council to set standards for wages, hours and conditions in the fast food industry.

Workers, who are often women of color, have reported ongoing instances of sexual harassment, wage theft and safety issues that led to Burger King employees protesting in San Jose last year.

Proponents say AB 257 would allow workers to discuss and implement standards alongside government officials and business owners. Opponents argue the law takes away the autonomy of franchise owners, many of whom are also people of color, and that rising labor costs could lead to higher food costs.

IFA could not be reached for comment.

Brian Hom, a franchisee of Vitality Bowls, said worker concerns can be addressed using existing labor laws instead of a fast food council.

Decisions such as increasing minimum wage, he added, should be made across all industries, like retail, instead of just the fast food industry.

Some fast food workers, however, say the state law acknowledges the working conditions that employees endure and a council could lead to reforms.