Bayview residents welcome a new Black-owned, music-inspired ice cream shop

KALW | By Wendy Reyes
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM PST
Anthony Womack is a young business owner at only 24 years old. He opened up, What’s the Scoop, a music inspired ice cream shop. According to The San Francisco Standard, a local online newspaper that interviewed Womack, the ice cream shop hopes to install a recording studio in the upcoming months.

Womack says he wants to do two things, create a space where the community can meet to enjoy a cool treat and give his neighborhood a creative outlet.

Going out for ice cream in the Bayview has normally meant picking up a pint at a nearby grocery store. That’s why Womack is excited to offer the community a space to come together. The shop is inspired by both a love for ice cream and music.

You can find creative treats named after favorite music artists from Mint Condition to Frank Ocean.

Womack has received a warm welcome from his community, including support from San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed and mentorship from Linda Mitchell of Mitchell’s Ice Cream. The shop received a $50,000 grant from the city’s Economic and Workforce Development to help begin its operation.

You can find What’s the Scoop at 5668 Third St. at Armstrong Avenue.

Wendy Reyes
(she/her/ella) I am a Mexican-american multi-media artist and activist. As a social justice advocate I strive to inform others about social issues and current events in order to promote healthy and just shifts in our society. I aim to use my knowledge, passion, and skills to face challenges with a creative and solution-based mentality.
