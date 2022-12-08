Santa Clara DA deactivates Twitter account; others officials may follow

Rosen deactivated the DA's official Twitter account earlier this week, noting the recent takeover by billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has resulted in an "explosion of hate speech."

San Jose Spotlight reports that Rosen joins a long list of people leaving the social media site following some controversial moves, including the reactivation of former President Donald Trump's account, allowing people to purchase account verification without proper vetting for authenticity and the firing thousands of content moderators.

Rosen said in a statement, QUOTE"As Americans, we have the freedom to loudly express our political opinions and strongly disagree with each other. However, when that speech crosses the line into hatred, racism and antisemitism, all of our precious and hard fought freedoms are undermined and our democracy is weakened."

The office's account, which had 4,520 followers, officially deactivated on Tuesday.

While Musk has publicly denied that hate speech has increased, research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate shows that slurs against Black people have more than tripled from the 2022 average since Musk took over, while slurs against gay people have gone up 58 percent.

It's for these reasons that San Jose Councilmember Dev Davis decided to deactivate her account two weeks ago. Other local lawmakers have said they are considering leaving Twitter as well.