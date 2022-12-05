California marks fewest acres burned by wildfires since 2019

Cal Fire officials also attribute some of the mild wildfire season to their emphasis on clearing away vegetation that fuels fires. Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler said the $2.8 billion spent in the last two years on forest management made a difference, with the work "moderat(ing) fires approaching communities."

Mindful that wildfires can spark at any time in an environment driven by climate change, California officials have their fingers crossed after Gov. Gavin Newsom pronounced "the end of peak fire season" in mid-November. While California has entered an age of year-round fire seasons, the bulk of its fires occur from April through October.

Still, Newsom knows better than to tempt fate. So while reporting that the state had a relatively moderate fire season and praising fire managers and crews, he quickly added that anything can still happen.

Newsom said, "We are not here with a sign, 'Mission Accomplished,' in any way shape or form. We will continue to maintain our vigilance."

Altogether, more than 362,000 acres have burned across the state so far this year, with a quarter of that total burning in the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties in September and October.