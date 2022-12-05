© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

75k available for Oakland's small businesses

KALW | By Kyri Nashiem
Published December 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM PST
8050335_3a9c0e7063_c.jpg
Photo by Flickr user Satanslaundromat
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Small business owners in Oakland could receive funds for renovations

The City of Oakland wants to fund renovations for small businesses. Owners who wish for aid can apply under the city’s Facade and Tenant Improvement Program.

Oakland announced on Friday that it will grant up to $75,000 in funding to small businesses and property owners.The program is intended to help owners make their businesses safer and more accessible. It’s also meant to fund other renovations, such as improving lighting, flooring, and painting.

Those who get approved will get to choose their own contractor and architect. The program will also provide those selected with a roster of local architects and contractors. Applications are open now. They close on January 31st.

Oakland is also providing grants of up to $2,500 for emergency window repairs due to vandalism. Applications for window repairs are also open now. To apply, visit the City of Oakland’s website.

According to the city, applicants must sign a grant agreement before starting construction, in order for expenses to be reimbursed.

KALW News
Kyri Nashiem
Radio host, producer, and editor who recently graduate from the broadcasting program at San Francisco State University. His goal is to use media as a vehicle to incite positive change, bring awareness to leaders from marginalized communities, and create inspiring/educational content.
See stories by Kyri Nashiem