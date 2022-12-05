75k available for Oakland's small businesses

The City of Oakland wants to fund renovations for small businesses. Owners who wish for aid can apply under the city’s Facade and Tenant Improvement Program.

Oakland announced on Friday that it will grant up to $75,000 in funding to small businesses and property owners.The program is intended to help owners make their businesses safer and more accessible. It’s also meant to fund other renovations , such as improving lighting, flooring, and painting.

Those who get approved will get to choose their own contractor and architect. The program will also provide those selected with a roster of local architects and contractors. Applications are open now. They close on January 31st.

Oakland is also providing grants of up to $2,500 for emergency window repairs due to vandalism. Applications for window repairs are also open now. To apply, visit the City of Oakland’s website.