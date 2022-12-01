San Jose homeless population projected to increase significantly by 2024

KALW reached out to the housing department of San Jose about the projections, but they did not respond.

According to the results of the Point-in-Time 2022 homeless census, not much has changed since 2019. The overall number of homeless individuals counted in San Jose this year increased by 11%.

The city proposed a goal for the state’s Housing and Homelessness Grant Program, which will attempt to reduce the unsheltered population by 41% from the projected 2024 goal.

Outgoing San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said there will be no change in the homeless situation if the city does nothing.

The city has also received $41 million since 2020 from the state’s Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Grant Program and will be receiving an additional $23 million from the program's latest dispersal.