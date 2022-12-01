© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

San Jose homeless population projected to increase significantly by 2024

KALW | By Daniela Rodriguez
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM PST
San Jose Homeless Encampment
Google Images

In San Jose’s 2019 Point-in-Time census of homeless residents, it was projected that by 2024, the number of unsheltered homeless residents would grow to 13,000.

KALW reached out to the housing department of San Jose about the projections, but they did not respond.

According to the results of the Point-in-Time 2022 homeless census, not much has changed since 2019. The overall number of homeless individuals counted in San Jose this year increased by 11%.

The city proposed a goal for the state’s Housing and Homelessness Grant Program, which will attempt to reduce the unsheltered population by 41% from the projected 2024 goal.

Outgoing San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said there will be no change in the homeless situation if the city does nothing.

The city has also received $41 million since 2020 from the state’s Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Grant Program and will be receiving an additional $23 million from the program's latest dispersal.

KALW News
Daniela Rodriguez
Daniela is a passionate first-generation Latinx poet, videographer, educator, and audio enthusiast. Daniela graduated from The Academy of Art University in San Francisco where she received her Associate's degree in Sound Design for Visual Media. Storytelling and audio have been a haven for Daniela, as they bring her closer to her ancestry. She hopes to share that with the world, whether that is through sound, video, music, or writing. Most importantly, she is passionate about highlighting underrepresented voices and bringing those voices to light. Catch her teaching audio to folks and kids throughout the Bay Area, and learning about audio engineering, or reading in her free time!
