The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown

As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown.

The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices have failed to re-materialize and they’re not likely to in the near future. With five million square feet of office space, what will San Francisco do with its hollowed out downtown businesses?

San Francisco Chronicle Reporter Noah Arroyo has written a series of stories about the present and possible future of the city’s downtown business district. He spoke with KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid.