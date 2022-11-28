San Francisco’s first north-south subway is up and running

After years of anticipation and much construction, San Francisco residents and transit riders welcome the Central Subway.

This new muni service will add four new stops to the city’s transit network. They include 4th and Brannan Station, Yerba Buena/Moscone Station, Union Square Station, and Chinatown-Rose Pak Station.

It’s an exciting service for Bayview Hunters-Point commuters, who had to take longer transit commutes to Chinatown.

With its grand opening late this fall, thousands of riders are expected to ride the new Central Subway for free as San Francisco Muni operators finalize their system through the end of the year. The free service will only be running on weekends until the first week of January. The line will begin operating at full service January 8th. Full pay will be expected.

For now, here are some details you need to know if you’re a daily metro T-Third Street line rider. The Central Subway will cut the original T line at 4th and King Station starting next year.

It’s important to note that the T line will continue to loop around Embarcadero and into Market Street until January 7th. Once the Central Subway begins operating in full service, the T line will no longer head to downtown stations on Market street.

Riders will be able to transfer to BART and other Muni stations at Union Square Station through an underground concourse.