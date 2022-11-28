© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Berkeley ordinance aims to protect low-wage and part-time workers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM PST
berkeley city hall, az3.jpg
az3
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A rear view of Berkeley's City Hall.

The Fair Work Week Ordinance reduces the mental and physical strain of last-minute schedule changes or extreme back-to-back shifts, requiring covered employers to offer part-time workers additional hours before hiring new part-time staff.

Kate Harrison, the city's vice mayor said: "I'm proud that our City listened to our most vulnerable workers, including emotional testimony from residents and workers experiencing exploitative scheduling practices that contribute to stress, exhaustion, and on-the-job injuries. The harm is real in people's lives; we have an obligation to ensure a fair balance for employees and our biggest employers."

Berkeley's ordinance builds on laws in Emeryville, San Francisco, and Chicago by increasing the number and types of large employers covered. A recent academic study of a related Emeryville ordinance showed that the law decreased work days for parents while increasing work hours per day and improved parent well-being.

The ordinance is the culmination of four years of careful consideration with labor and impacted businesses at the Labor Commission and Council policy committees.

Sunni Khalid
