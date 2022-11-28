Audit finds SF non-profit failed to meet regulations in housing support services

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Controller’s Office released an audit that showed the non-profit United Council of Human Services, or UCHS, failed to meet grant agreements with the city.

UCHS provides food and housing services to the Bayview Hunters Point community, where it is based.

Through a fiscal sponsor, the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has contracts with UCHS to provide nearly $28 million in grants to support formerly unhoused tenants.

The audit found that UCHS did not comply with regulations related to tenant eligibility, hiring staff, collecting rent, and recordkeeping. In a similar audit conducted in 2017, the controller’s office also found that UCHS failed to meet compliance requirements.

The current audit points to a number of shortcomings in the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing’s monitoring of UCHS, as well. It suggests that the city reevaluate its relationship with the non-profit.

The Controller’s Office says it plans to follow up on its recommendations for the agency in six months.

