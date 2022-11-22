© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
New law forces tech companies to design separate experiences for kids

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published November 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
In September, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that’s a first in the United States, "The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act."

The law adopts new rules for internet companies that are meant to protect children online. The difference with this law is that it tasks the companies with changing the design of their platforms and algorithms to ensure the well being of kids. So, this is more than your parental controls you can add on - companies will have to totally rethink the experiences of children online, and create systems especially for them. And they have a couple of years to figure out how to do it since the law will go into effect in 2024.

Dr. Jennifer King has been following the bill closely. She’s a privacy and Data Policy Fellow at Stanford’s center for Human -Centered Artificial Intelligence. Hana spoke with her to break down what this all really means.

