Alameda street named in honor of former county supervisor

Wilma Chan Way replaces Constitution Way, stretching from Webster Street to Lincoln Avenue. About 10 signs were replaced and co-located signs will be up for one year saying, "formerly Constitution Way."

The unveiling occurred Wednesday near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Wilma Chan Way.

"She was a voice for those who didn't have a seat at the table," said Supervisor Dave Brown, who was appointed by the board to fill Chan's seat following her death.

"Trailblazer" and "uncommon leader" were two words Brown used to describe Chan. She was the first Asian-American on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the first woman and first Asian-American woman to be majority leader in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan in November 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Friday.

Chan was walking her dog when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 3, at Grand Street and Shore Line Drive in Alameda. Chan was a resident of the city for 27 years.