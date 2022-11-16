© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

An update on seasonal respiratory viruses

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM PST
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong
In the Bay Area right now, doctors are seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial [sin-SI-shull] virus or RSV. With COVID, the flu, and other common viruses, we wanted to know what kind of danger does RSV pose and what can we do to protect ourselves? KALW’s News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with professor Peter Chin-Hong, at UCSF's Division of Infectious Diseases, to find out what we can expect over the next few months.

