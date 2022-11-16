An update on seasonal respiratory viruses

In the Bay Area right now, doctors are seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial [sin-SI-shull] virus or RSV. With COVID, the flu, and other common viruses, we wanted to know what kind of danger does RSV pose and what can we do to protect ourselves? KALW’s News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with professor Peter Chin-Hong, at UCSF's Division of Infectious Diseases, to find out what we can expect over the next few months.