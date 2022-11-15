SEIU’s own union strikes

On November 1st, workers for the union began picketing outside SEIU’s offices in Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Bernardino, Fresno and Oakland, demanding better wages and healthcare from SEIU.

The Pacific Northwest Staff Union, or PNWSU, is a union comprising organizers, labor activists, clerical staff, and research analysts for SEIU Local 2015 . It’s a bit complicated, but in essence, PNWSU is SEIU’s union for its own workers, composed of more than 130 employees .

According to Jeff Armstrong, President of PNWSU, with the onset of the 2020 pandemic, the workers opted to renegotiate their contract with SEIU to include healthcare for members living outside the Kaiser Healthcare Network, and for higher wages.

However, Armstrong said, “We didn't see any meaningful changes.”