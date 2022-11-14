UC workers poised to strike over compensation demands

Leaders of United Auto Workers unions representing the workers have informed the UC Office of the President of their intent to strike at all of UC's 10 campuses starting today if they are unable to reach an agreement with the university, UC officials said Thursday.

UAW bargaining units are set to picket from today at 8 a.m.. Nearly 98 percent of the more than 36-thousand members voted to approve the strike authorization, according to the union.

Compensation is a key issue in the labor dispute.

Rafael Jaime, president of UAW 2865, said earlier this month, said many workers make less than 24-thousand dollars-a-year. He said this meant many workers are “severely rent-burdened and struggling to remain in academia. UC's failure to support a diverse workforce undermines the quality of research and education across the system."

The union represents more than 19,000 teaching assistants, tutors and readers.

Union officials describe the strike as the largest ever by academic workers in the U.S.

UC Berkeley has set up a strike website with "guidance and associated FAQs that will be updated periodically.

According to the public-facing UC website, "UC continues to negotiate in good faith with the union and is committed to working collaboratively with the UAW to finding solutions to outstanding issues."