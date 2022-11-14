Martinez elected as Richmond’s first Latino mayor

Martinez received about 36 percent of the vote , beating out runner-up Shawn Dunning by less than a thousand votes. Former two-time mayor, Nat Bates, finished a close third.

In January, Martinez will succeed Mayor Tom Butt, who held the office for 28 years.

Richmond’s population is about 44-percent Latino. The 75-year-old Martinez is a second-generation Mexican-American born in Texas, who moved to the Bay Area in the 1970s. He has lived in Richmond since 1993.

Martinez is a member of the Richmond Progressive Alliance – which was formed to promote environmental justice – and has served on the city council for the past eight years.

During the campaign, Martinez, a retired elementary school teacher, pledged to work on crime prevention and improve city services. SFGate reports that Martinez has been a strong supporter of rent control and eviction laws, as well as greater corporate responsibility.