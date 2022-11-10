San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.

“It’s not the responsibility of a school principal, or super intendant even. To figure out how this money or where this money goes. It’s actually very dependent on students and families and they are the ones who are centered in this work.”

Prop G would amend the city charter to provide additional money for the School District from existing city funds, to be placed in a new Student Success Fund.

The Fund will provide grants that schools can apply to. Schools that apply and meet eligibility requirements can receive as much as one million dollars a year.

The money will be directed toward hiring math and literacy tutors, social workers, and psychologists; launching after-school enrichment programs; and assisting students from low-income families.