KALW News

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

KALW | By Daniela Rodriguez
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM PST
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed.

About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.

“It’s not the responsibility of a school principal, or super intendant even. To figure out how this money or where this money goes. It’s actually very dependent on students and families and they are the ones who are centered in this work.”

Prop G would amend the city charter to provide additional money for the School District from existing city funds, to be placed in a new Student Success Fund.

The Fund will provide grants that schools can apply to. Schools that apply and meet eligibility requirements can receive as much as one million dollars a year.

The money will be directed toward hiring math and literacy tutors, social workers, and psychologists; launching after-school enrichment programs; and assisting students from low-income families.

Under prop G, each year the city would place money in the Fund, starting with 11 million dollars during the fiscal year of 2023-2024 all without raising local taxes for the next 15 years.

KALW News
Daniela Rodriguez
Daniela is a passionate first-generation Latinx poet, videographer, educator, and audio enthusiast. Daniela graduated from The Academy of Art University in San Francisco where she received her Associate's degree in Sound Design for Visual Media. Storytelling and audio have been a haven for Daniela, as they bring her closer to her ancestry. She hopes to share that with the world, whether that is through sound, video, music, or writing. Most importantly, she is passionate about highlighting underrepresented voices and bringing those voices to light. Catch her teaching audio to folks and kids throughout the Bay Area, and learning about audio engineering, or reading in her free time!
