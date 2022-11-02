Twin Peaks roadway getting major makeover

At last week's Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department got the go-ahead to use state grant money to finish turning the eastern portion of the Twin Peaks roadway into a promenade.

The majority of the $1.9 million award will be used to turn the roadway into a linear park by resurfacing a portion of the ground, removing the concrete barrier at the edge of the road, installing signs and adding amenities like bike racks and rustic boulder seating, according to a San Francisco Recreation and Park spokesperson.

Of the two entrances to Twin Peaks Boulevard, the eastern Burnett Avenue gate was off-limits to drivers even before the pandemic to ensure bicyclists, walkers and runners could safely enjoy some of the city's best views.

When both entrances closed in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, city transportation officials voted to continue to keep Burnett Avenue car-free indefinitely.

City officials have now pledged to keep the promenade operational for public use until at least 2050 to unlock the state funding. The monetary award comes from a California Department of Parks and Recreation project that improves regional parks, generated from the voter-approved Proposition 68 in 2019.

The renovation project is a part of a larger plan to improve the overall conditions of Twin Peaks, which has been visited by residents significantly more since the pandemic.

