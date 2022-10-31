San Francisco police responded to Pelosi crime scene in under three minutes

Following Friday’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, her husband remains hospitalized. Paul Pelosi discovered the intruder, identified as David DePape, at around 2:30AM Friday morning. Mr. Pelosi called the police who arrived shortly after, witnessing DePape violently attack Mr. Pelosi with a hammer.

The 82-year-old survived. Speaking to the press on the day of the attack, SF Police Chief Bill Scott highlighted the impact of the 911 dispatcher's quick action. He stated that the dispatcher’s actions “ resulted in both a higher-priority dispatch and a faster police response.”

For high-priority, life-threatening calls like this, SFPD’s median response time is about nine minutes. But for Mr. Pelosi, SFPD arrived nearly five times faster, only taking about two minutes . Officers arrived fast enough to tackle DePape before he could injure Mr. Pelosi any further.