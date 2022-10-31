© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

San Francisco police responded to Pelosi crime scene in under three minutes

KALW | By Kyri Nashiem
Published October 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM PDT
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Following Friday’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, her husband remains hospitalized. Paul Pelosi discovered the intruder, identified as David DePape, at around 2:30AM Friday morning. Mr. Pelosi called the police who arrived shortly after, witnessing DePape violently attack Mr. Pelosi with a hammer.

The 82-year-old survived. Speaking to the press on the day of the attack, SF Police Chief Bill Scott highlighted the impact of the 911 dispatcher's quick action. He stated that the dispatcher’s actions “resulted in both a higher-priority dispatch and a faster police response.”

For high-priority, life-threatening calls like this, SFPD’s median response time is about nine minutes. But for Mr. Pelosi, SFPD arrived nearly five times faster, only taking about two minutes. Officers arrived fast enough to tackle DePape before he could injure Mr. Pelosi any further.

Today, DePape was federally charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

KALW News
Kyri Nashiem
Radio host, producer, and editor who recently graduate from the broadcasting program at San Francisco State University. His goal is to use media as a vehicle to incite positive change, bring awareness to leaders from marginalized communities, and create inspiring/educational content.
See stories by Kyri Nashiem