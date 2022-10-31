Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility

The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters.

Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.

The $5.4 million estimate on deferred maintenance is based on a facility condition assessment report completed in 2021.

The socalled “Ranch” is a discretionary, minimum-security residential commitment program for adolescent males, at 4491 Bixler Rd. in Byron. The facility is intended to serve low to moderate risk youth, with a rated bed capacity of 100.

The number of residents went from 62 in April 2018 to 10 by the same date this year. It was up to 11 on Sept. 1.

There are currently 36 probation staff members assigned to the facility. The report says those positions could be reassigned throughout the department, and recent laws have increased the need for officers to support other programs and services for realigned youth.