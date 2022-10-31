Bayview welcomes Lucky supermarket to the neighborhood

The Bayview neighborhood has been classified a food desert by the US Department of Agriculture . In the last decade, two grocery stores and a Walgreens have closed . But last week, the neighborhood welcomed the Lucky Bayview grocery store.

In Bayview Plaza on Third Street, Lucky groceries had its grand opening last Wednesday. In attendance was San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed, District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton and community leaders.

The supermarket came to fruition with the help of nonprofits, like Young Community Developers . According to the San Francisco Standard , the store will hire locally, stock culturally appropriate products, work with local vendors, and reach out to residents for feedback.

Operating in a smaller square foot layout than most grocery stores , the supermarket is open daily from 6am to 9pm. It was greeted by a line of shoppers, bright and early opening day.

Although history has shown a pattern of high turnover for Bayview grocery stores, local residents are hopeful this one will stick.

