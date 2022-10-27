Oakland Police extend gun violence reduction program

While still too many, nine lives were lost to violence in the 30 days ending Oct. 25, compared with 17 in the previous 30 days.

Officers arrested 120 people between Aug. 26 and Sept. 25 for shootings and violent crimes and recovered 82 guns, Armstrong said.

The chief told a news conference Wednesday the Oakland Police Department will continue to take a hands-on approach to stopping gun-related violence.

The department's focus is on shootings and killings by groups and gangs. Armstrong said groups and gangs are committing 30 percent of all shootings and killings in Oakland.

The chief implemented the 30-day plan about four weeks ago following the deadliest week of the year. Eight lives were lost in a seven-day period, he said.

Following that deadly violence, Armstrong challenged his command staff to make the city safer immediately.

The chief said his force is using every available resource and leveraged partnerships with local, state and federal agencies, like the FBI and the ATF, to reduce violent crime and recover firearms.

Gun violence in Oakland has proliferated as more people have been carrying guns following the pandemic. More people are driving with guns and now thieves are using guns in low-level crimes such as burglaries and catalytic converter thefts.