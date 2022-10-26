Five million dollars pledged to help deal with Marin County’s homeless population

The Richardson’s Bay Regional Agency will receive $3 million to house people living illegally on boats anchored near Sausalito.

The Marin Independent Journal reports Marin County and the cities of Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato will share the remaining two million dollars, receiving a half-million each to help them provide services and housing for their homeless populations.

Altogether, the county has pledged to match the state’s contributions to the three cities, providing an additional half-million dollars to each for addressing homelessness.

The total of five million dollars resulted from an amendment to the 2022 state budget that was made at the request of state Sen. Mike McGuire. The Sonoma County Democrats represents Marin.

Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters has been working closely with McGuire in securing funding for a number of projects in her southern Marin district.

She said the county was appreciative of McGuire’s efforts to help address the problems facing the unhoused.

McGuire said the state has now given more than $50 million to Marin County over the last two years to address homelessness. That includes nearly 30 million dollars to help purchase three Project Homekey sites in the county.