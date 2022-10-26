Affordable power wins against PG&E monopoly in San Francisco

The City claims were filed under the Federal Power Act , after PG&E allegedly required new or renovated projects in San Francisco to install such equipment, and by doing so, to add costs and construction time, unless they switch energy service providers to PG&E.

The San Francisco’s Public Utilities Commission provides power to city departments, schools, museums, public housing and other city customers.

According to the City Attorney, since 2018, PG&E's obstruction has cost the City more than $28 million . This includes additional equipment, delays and redesign costs, as well as lost SFPUC revenue when projects were forced to become PG&E customers at higher energy rates.

City Attorney David Chiu said “PG&E has spent years trying to eliminate competition and obstruct San Francisco’s efforts to power our own municipal services using our own clean power.”

A PG&E spokesperson told Bay City News that the utility has already made changes to i “ensure that all customers...are treated fairly and equally."