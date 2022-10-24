© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Voter registration deadlines in the Bay Area

By Wendy Reyes
Published October 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM PDT
Voting

In California, you must meet the following requirement to register to vote. They are as follows: you must be a US citizen and a resident of California, be at least eighteen years old or older on Election Day, you cannot currently be serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony, or be currently found to be mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

Today’s the last day to register to vote online or by mail. Starting tomorrow, you’ll have the chance to register in person at your corresponding county’s election office.

KALW spoke with two Bay Area Election Office County representatives to learn where residents can register and vote in person.

In Contra Costa County, Assistant Registrar, Helen Nolan, specified that Contra Costa County residents are able to register in person at the elections office in Martinez. These residents will have the opportunity to register and vote the same day. These locations are

In Marin County, the Registrar of Voters, Lynda Roberts, shared,

There will be 16 other locations opening to Marin County residents starting November 5th.

KALW News
Wendy Reyes
(she/her/ella) I am a Mexican-american multi-media artist and activist. As a social justice advocate I strive to inform others about social issues and current events in order to promote healthy and just shifts in our society. I aim to use my knowledge, passion, and skills to face challenges with a creative and solution-based mentality.
