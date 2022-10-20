© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Oakland City Council Vote Allows for continued use of automated license plate readers

KALW | By Alia Taqieddin
Published October 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM PDT
opd car
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland Police Department Car

The decision comes after a compromise between the Privacy Advisory Commission and the Oakland Police.

In an email to Oakland residents, Mayor Libby Schaaf supported license plate readers, also called ALPRs, saying that it addresses the “need to leverage technology to improve our public safety services.”

KALW spoke with Joe DeVries, the Oakland deputy city administrator & chief privacy officer, about the Police Department’s retention of license plate data. He says that the challenge ahead is weighing people’s civil liberties against the actual effectiveness of ALPR technology. And according to him, the water is murkier compared to other forms of surveillance technology.

“With license plate readers it’s a lot harder because you’re gathering data on everybody who drives past that car. So 99% of those people have done nothing wrong. They’re being surveilled but they’ve done nothing wrong.”

Brian Hofer, also a member of the Privacy Advisory Commission, cited peer reviewed articles that ALPRs are actually not effective in lowering crime.

DeVries says that the usefulness of any longer timeline is still up for debate. And the Oakland Police Department, he added, has a track record of keeping resident’s information for longer than allowed.

Moving forward, the Privacy Advisory Commission will review quarterly reports to measure the usefulness of ALPRs.

KALW News
Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
See stories by Alia Taqieddin