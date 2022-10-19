Heated mayoral race could spark skepticism for San Jose voters

Polls conducted in late August to early September showed San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan was in a tie with his opponent, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. In mid-September, he led by three points–Political Action Committees supporting Mahan paid for both polls.

A poll paid by a PAC supporting Chavez in early September shows the supervisor continues to gain distance over her opponent with a 12-point lead.

Garrick Percival, a political science professor at San Jose State University, questioned the validity of the polls. "Voters want to have some skepticism when you have paid polls being promoted for the individual campaigns," he told San Jose Spotlight.

The San Jose mayoral race has become one of the most heated–and expensive–contests in the city's recent history. The election has gotten ugly as attack ads landed in residents' mailboxes, TV programs, and social media feeds. The two candidates have raised about two million since June to boost their profiles.

With many voters still undecided, the race appears too close to call, Percival added. "We can expect a tight race, and it's coming down to voter turnout and candidates mobilizing their core supporters."