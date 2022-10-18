© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Santa Clara County health official touts COVID booster vaccine

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM PDT
According to Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody, just 11 percent of Santa Clara County residents have received the newest booster vaccine, which protects against the original COVID strain as well as two subvariants of the omicron variant.

As of Friday, Santa Clara County has recorded nearly 436-thousand cases, with about 25-hundred deaths – the highest totals in the Bay Area. Statewide, there have been almost 10-and-a-half million cases, with more than 95-thousand deaths.

