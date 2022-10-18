Oakland Measure H: Re-authorizing the College and Career Fund for All

This is a 2-minute summary of Oakland’s Measure H.

If passed, Measure H will continue the College and Career Fund for All initiative passed by Oakland voters in 2014 for another 14 years. It’s currently set to expire in 2025.

The College and Career Fund for All initiative integrates career-based learning and real-life work experiences at public high schools in Oakland. Students join “career pathways,” to get hands-on, intensive training in different fields.

Funding the measure would be a one hundred and twenty dollar parcel tax for Oakland property owners. But qualifying older residents and low-income residents would be exempt from this tax.

Since this proposition first passed in 2014, OUSD has decreased its dropout rates and increased its graduation rates. The African American student dropout rate has decreased from about 25% in 2014 to about 8% in 2021.

Supporters say this shows these career pathways are working. That’s why the Oakland Unified School district voted to put it back on the ballot this year — they want to extend it for another 14 years.

Elected officials like congresswoman Barbara Lee, and Mayor Libby Schaaf have endorsed this measure, as well as the Oakland Education Association. They believe that the measure will continue to increase educational equity.

At the time of recording, there are no paid arguments against Measure H. But some OUSD officials are critical of the cost of the tax and the fact that charter schools would benefit from it too.

So, to wrap up: A yes vote on measure H means you agree that the College and Career Fund for All should stay in place for another fourteen years.

A no vote means that you are okay with the fund ending in 2025.

That's a brief take on Measure H.