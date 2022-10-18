HelloFresh lays off over 600 workers at its Richmond facility

Last week, HelloFresh USA submitted a filing to California’s Employment and Development Department, or EDD, informing the agency of impending layoffs in its Richmond facility in December.

Ana Garcia, senior vice president of HelloFresh USA, in a letter to EDD , wrote: QUOTE“This letter serves to regretfully advise the California Employment Development Department that Grocery Delivery E-Services USA, doing business as HelloFresh, will be undergoing a plant closure at its Richmond facility . ”

Six hundred and 11 jobs will end at the facility, the majority comprising production associates. Production associates are the people who do much of the heavy lifting in assembling and ensuring the quality of those HelloFresh meal kits.