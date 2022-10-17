© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Public health officials survey East Palo Alto residents on climate change

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published October 17, 2022 at 2:51 PM PDT
Aerial_view_of_East_Palo_Alto,_September_2019.jpeg
Pi.1415926535
/
Wikicommons
An aerial view of East Palo Alto

If you live in East Palo Alto, you might get a knock on your door this week. The visitor isn’t interested in who you’re voting for what religion you follow. But they might ask how you dealt with this summer’s heat wave, or what you’ll do if a rainstorm, timed with a high tide, floods your home.

Today through Wednesday, public health officials and volunteers are doing door-to-door surveys in East Palo Alto to better understand how climate change is threatening residents.

Those conducting the surveys will wear badges to identify themselves. They will not ask for residents’ names or any other personal information. More than 200 East Palo Alto addresses have been selected at random.

East Palo Alto residents are especially vulnerable to climate change. Half of the city of 30,000 sits within a flood zone, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It is among the Bay Area communities most threatened by sea level rise and related flooding events. Research shows that rising temperatures and shorter winters also mean water-borne diseases may become more common.

Results from the survey will help San Mateo County Health and the San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District understand what resources East Palo Alto residents need to adapt to climate change.

KALW News
Mary Catherine O'Connor
