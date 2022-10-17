New law makes $4 ADA business fee permanent

For the last three decades, the Americans with Disabilities Act has protected disabled people from discrimination, requiring all public spaces to be ADA compliant. This means that businesses must provide accessibility accommodations such as wheelchair ramps, stair handrails and handicapped restrooms. The purpose is to protect people from lack of access to public spaces, due to their disability.

Last month, the new law, Assembly Bill 2164 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The bill allows California cities to continue adding a $4 fee on all business tax registrations. The fee is used to provide small businesses with grants of up to $8,000 dollars in order to make ADA-required improvements. Funds generated by Bill 2164 are also used to increase education on disabilities and expand accessibility. Additionally, the money will be used to hire specialists, tasked with reporting improvements needed for ADA compliance.

Previously only $1, the fee was increased to four dollars in 2018. This was originally going to expire by the end of 2022. However, the recent signing of Bill 2164 makes the $4 fee permanent.