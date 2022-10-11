Several alleged hate crimes being investigated in Marin County

Fugoli's office hired a special investigator earlier this year -- William Reid -- who specializes in investigating cases involving hate crimes, Brown Act violations and community education and outreach.

Frugoli said the new hate crimes investigator is already working with local law enforcement agencies to document and track the alleged incidents. She said she and other prosecutors would analyze the data to determine if any crimes have been committed.

Frugoli's office Hate Crime webpage at marincountyda.org/hate-crime explains the differences between a hate crime and a hate incident. For a criminal charge to be filed, the evidence must match the criteria for the crime at a legal standard of proof that is beyond a reasonable doubt.

Anyone who is a victim of, or has witnessed, a hate crime or incident is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.