Millions of mail-in ballots heading to state voters soon

Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.

The vote-by-mail ballot voting period begins as soon as ballots are in the mail, which begins Tuesday.

Voters may choose to return their ballots through mail, drop boxes or in person. To return by mail, voters must sign and date the initial envelope with the ballot and make sure it's postmarked on or before Nov. 8.

In-person early voting is also now available at every county election office. One or more voting locations in many counties will be open prior to Election Day. Voters can find a nearby drop box or early voting location at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.