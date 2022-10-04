© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Vallejo PD detective fired for ‘use of deadly force’ in 2020 shooting

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM PDT
The officer's name was withheld "due to an order issued by the Solano County Courts," according to the announcement shared by email late Monday afternoon.

However, the Vallejo Sun identified the fired officer as Detective Jarrett Tonn.Tonn was involved in the June 2020 killing of Sean Monterresa, who was shot five times through the windshield of his unmarked truck in the parking lot of a local Walgreen’s. The site had been the subject of looting in the nationwide unrest that followed murder of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

Vallejo police said the firing comes after an independent investigation showed the officer violated several department policies, including unreasonable use of deadly force, failure to de-escalate the incident and failure to activate a body-worn camera.

The five-sentence announcement stated that the city and police department "cannot provide comment on any additional allegations because of the officer's privacy rights under California State law pursuant to the Police Officer Bill of Rights."

The Vallejo Sun reports that Tonn is expected to appeal the termination through arbitration. The shooting of Monterresa continues to be under criminal investigation by the state Attorney General’s office.

