San Francisco teachers union say six-percent pay increase is good, but more is needed

United Educators San Francisco is the union representing public school teachers and paraeducators. They reached a tentative agreement last week with the San Francisco Unified School District, an agreement that includes more prep time and a six-percent salary increase – the first in four years.

Recently, KALW’s news editor Sunni Khalid spoke with UESF president Cassondra Curiel about the new contract and what it could mean to teachers, students and the future of public education in San Francisco.