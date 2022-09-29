© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

San Francisco teachers union say six-percent pay increase is good, but more is needed

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
cassondra curiel UESF.jpg
United Educators San Francisco
/
Cassondra Curiel, president of the United Educators San Francisco.

United Educators San Francisco is the union representing public school teachers and paraeducators. They reached a tentative agreement last week with the San Francisco Unified School District, an agreement that includes more prep time and a six-percent salary increase – the first in four years.

Recently, KALW’s news editor Sunni Khalid spoke with UESF president Cassondra Curiel about the new contract and what it could mean to teachers, students and the future of public education in San Francisco.

Tags
KALW News Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid