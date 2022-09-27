SF DA Appoints First Innocence Commission Member
Julia Cervantes, a veteran prosecutor in the Bay Area and in New York, was appointed Monday to San Francisco’s Innocence Commission. She will serve as a liaison between the district attorney's office and the six members of the commission.
Cervantes plans to remain focused on the rights of the accused. She’s stated that it’s a prosecutor’s duty to seek justice, instead of seeking convictions. She vowed that the commission’s work will be equitable and transparent.
Currently, Cervantes leads the DA’s Post-Conviction Review unit. She’s also previously worked as the city's assistant district attorney and as senior attorney in the DA’s homicide unit.
The Innocence Commission was created by former DA Chesa (CHESS-uh) Boudin in 2020. With the new DA Jenkins in office since July, new rules have been implemented to make the program more accessible. Jenkins also plans on increasing regulations which protect the Innocence Commission, and other investigative bodies like it.