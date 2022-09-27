© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

SF DA Appoints First Innocence Commission Member

KALW | By Kyri Nashiem
Published September 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM PDT
37843070504_8352d7ecd0_c.jpg
Bernard Spragg
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

Julia Cervantes, a veteran prosecutor in the Bay Area and in New York, was appointed Monday to San Francisco’s Innocence Commission. She will serve as a liaison between the district attorney's office and the six members of the commission.

Cervantes plans to remain focused on the rights of the accused. She’s stated that it’s a prosecutor’s duty to seek justice, instead of seeking convictions. She vowed that the commission’s work will be equitable and transparent.

Currently, Cervantes leads the DA’s Post-Conviction Review unit. She’s also previously worked as the city's assistant district attorney and as senior attorney in the DA’s homicide unit. 

The Innocence Commission was created by former DA Chesa (CHESS-uh) Boudin in 2020. With the new DA Jenkins in office since July, new rules have been implemented to make the program more accessible. Jenkins also plans on increasing regulations which protect the Innocence Commission, and other investigative bodies like it.

KALW News
Kyri Nashiem
Radio host, producer, and editor who recently graduate from the broadcasting program at San Francisco State University. His goal is to use media as a vehicle to incite positive change, bring awareness to leaders from marginalized communities, and create inspiring/educational content.
