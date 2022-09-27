SF DA Appoints First Innocence Commission Member

Julia Cervantes, a veteran prosecutor in the Bay Area and in New York , was appointed Monday to San Francisco’s Innocence Commission. She will serve as a liaison between the district attorney's office and the six members of the commission.

Cervantes plans to remain focused on the rights of the accused. She’s stated that it’s a prosecutor’s duty to seek justice, instead of seeking convictions. She vowed that the commission’s work will be equitable and transparent.

Currently, Cervantes leads the DA’s Post-Conviction Review unit. She’s also previously worked as the city's assistant district attorney and as senior attorney in the DA’s homicide unit.