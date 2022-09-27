Negotiations continue amid strike by fast food workers at SFO

The fast food workers union at SFO continues to protest at terminals a day after they began a strike to demand better pay and medical benefits.

Unite Here, Local 2, which boasts more than 15-thousand hospitality workers in San Francisco, San Mateo County, and the East and North Bay , is trying to reach an agreement with the airport.

As the strike continues, union members are urging travelers to boycott the airport's food establishments and bring their own coffee and snacks before their flights.

In a call to SFO Spokesperson Doug Yakel’s office, Karen Ng, his assistant, informed KALW that the Union and the Airport are currently in negotiations. No further information was provided.

KALW’s attempts to speak with union representatives today were unsuccessful.