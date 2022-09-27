© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Negotiations continue amid strike by fast food workers at SFO

KALW | By Priscilla Ankrah
Published September 27, 2022 at 8:26 PM PDT
sfo thomas hawk.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The entrance of the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport

The fast food workers union at SFO continues to protest at terminals a day after they began a strike to demand better pay and medical benefits.

Unite Here, Local 2,  which boasts more than 15-thousand hospitality workers in San Francisco, San Mateo County, and the East and North Bay, is trying to reach an agreement with the airport.

As the strike continues, union members are urging travelers to boycott the airport's food establishments and bring their own coffee and snacks before their flights.

In a call to SFO Spokesperson Doug Yakel’s office, Karen Ng, his assistant, informed KALW that the Union and the Airport are currently in negotiations. No further information was provided.

KALW’s attempts to speak with union representatives today were unsuccessful.

KALW News
Priscilla Ankrah
I am an immigrant from Ghana, navigating race, place, and being in a time of great possibility and turmoil. I believe in the power of us, and of our collective imaginations, to bring forth a world that fulfills the entirety of our beings. I believe in the power of our dreams. I am a law school graduate and a budding optimist. Forward ever.
See stories by Priscilla Ankrah