KALW News

Local doulas experiencing uptick in service.

KALW | By Wendy Reyes
Published September 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT
A patient laying on their back holding hands with a caretaker

Casa Doulas Training Center hopes to serve as an example for other states, which are expected to expand their doula services.

Doulas are professionals who provide personalized assistance for patients, including those who may seek to terminate their pregnancy. In a world where reproductive health care is becoming more and more restrictive, these professionals are becoming crucial resources for people seeking abortion or prenatal care.

El Tecolote newspaper reports that Doulas Telar – a San Francisco-based service dedicated to assisting pregnant and abortion seeking patients – plans to open Casa Doulas Training Center next year in San Francisco’s Mission District. It would be the first of its kind in the state. The center will serve as a training facility for doulas and a resource for pregnant patients, who are insured through Medi-Cal.

According to the article, since the recent Supreme Court ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade, doulas are witnessing higher volumes of misinformation regarding reproductive health care. Centers like Doulas Telar hope to provide up-to-date information and resources, so that patients can make well-informed decisions regarding their pregnancy.

KALW News
Wendy Reyes
(she/her/ella) I am a Mexican-american multi-media artist and activist. As a social justice advocate I strive to inform others about social issues and current events in order to promote healthy and just shifts in our society. I aim to use my knowledge, passion, and skills to face challenges with a creative and solution-based mentality.
