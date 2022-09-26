Local doulas experiencing uptick in service.

Casa Doulas Training Center hopes to serve as an example for other states , which are expected to expand their doula services.

Doulas are professionals who provide personalized assistance for patients, including those who may seek to terminate their pregnancy. In a world where reproductive health care is becoming more and more restrictive, these professionals are becoming crucial resources for people seeking abortion or prenatal care.

El Tecolote newspaper reports that Doulas Telar – a San Francisco-based service dedicated to assisting pregnant and abortion seeking patients – plans to open Casa Doulas Training Center next year in San Francisco’s Mission District. It would be the first of its kind in the state. The center will serve as a training facility for doulas and a resource for pregnant patients, who are insured through Medi-Cal.