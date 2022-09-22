© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Bay Area groups rush to send relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

KALW | By Daniela Rodriguez,
Bay City News Service
Published September 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM PDT
puerto rican flag j. stephen conn.jpg
J. Stephen Conn
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Puerto Rican flag

Maria Acevedo Campbell, the president of the Puerto Rican Civic Club of San Jose California, says the needs of the people in Puerto Rico are urgent.

"They don’t need help a month from now, they need it now.

As Bay Area organizations rush aid to Puerto Rico, the situation on the ground is desperate, as residents are dealing with the mass flooding that has hit the island. Many in the Bay Area have lost communication with loved ones or have family members reaching out expressing needs and concerns.

The Puerto Rican Civic Club of San Jose has raised enough funds to buy five generators today from Walmart.

Campbell says her group is having an immediate impact.

“We have just made it possible for a non-profit in Puerto Rico that has been working with Cabo Rojo, where there are two elderly patients that are in an emergency situation and we were able to provide those generators a few minutes ago.” 

As much as Puerto Rico continues to struggle without electricity, donations of solar powered items are being accepted. You can visit their website www.puertoricancivicclub.org for exact details of donations and items needed.

