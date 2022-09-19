San Francisco waives late fees for traffic fines

The San Francisco Superior Court eliminated $50 million in outstanding fees last week , according to a statement from the city treasurer's office. The move cancelled 180,000 civil assessments.

The change, in line with Assembly Bill 199, will also reduce the fee going forward from $300 to $100 for late payments. In addition, the money will now go to the state's general fund, rather than to fund local courts. The move is meant to curb the incentive courts have for raising revenue through issuing citations.

Fees assessed before July 1st of this year will be eliminated, while those issued after that date will be capped at the new $100 amount.

In San Francisco, about a third of all traffic fines were not paid on time and assessed a late fee.