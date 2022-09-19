© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

San Francisco waives late fees for traffic fines

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published September 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM PDT
sf parking meter niall kennedy.jpg
Niall Kennedy
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The San Francisco Superior Court eliminated $50 million in outstanding fees last week, according to a statement from the city treasurer's office. The move cancelled 180,000 civil assessments.

The change, in line with Assembly Bill 199, will also reduce the fee going forward from $300 to $100 for late payments. In addition, the money will now go to the state's general fund, rather than to fund local courts. The move is meant to curb the incentive courts have for raising revenue through issuing citations.

Fees assessed before July 1st of this year will be eliminated, while those issued after that date will be capped at the new $100 amount.

In San Francisco, about a third of all traffic fines were not paid on time and assessed a late fee.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
Bay City News Service
