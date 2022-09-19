Safeway agrees to settlement over hazardous leaks at gas stations

The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Sacramento and Placer counties, came after an investigation that found the grocery chain failed to install, implement and operate various spill prevention and other safety measures regarding underground fuel storage tanks dating back to 2015.

The violations included failing to install and maintain automatic line leak detectors, secondary containment systems, not monitoring and conducting required testing of the underground storage tanks, and not properly notifying local agencies after the release of a hazardous substance.

As part of the settlement, Safeway will pay $7.5 million in civil penalties, including $600,000 to fund environmental projects, as well as half-millon dollars in investigative costs.

Officials with Safeway were not immediately available for comment on the settlement.