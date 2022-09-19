© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Rethinking philanthropy with Daniel Heimpel

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published September 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM PDT
Daniel Heimpel
Daniel Heimpel

Daniel Heimpel is an advocate for foster youth. He's written extensively about homelessness. In his career as a journalist and organizer working to solve some of society's most challenging problems, he's worked closely with people who have little and with people who are very wealthy.

KALW's Ben Trefny spoke with Daniel Heimpel about why he thinks these foundations can, and should, rethink how they spend and don't spend their money.

Links to Daniel Heimpel's work

ImapactAlpha - Catalyzing capital and sizing solutions to homelessness: A blueprint for Los Angeles

SSIR - How to Solve Homelessness: Government and Philanthropy Unlocking Private Capital

Chronicle of Philanthropy - Foundations Should Unleash Their Biggest Asset to Solve the Homelessness Crisis: Endowment Investments

The Giving List - Can Homelessness be Solved by Making it Profitable? 

KALW News Crosscurrents
Ben Trefny
