Court rejects challenges to new A’s stadium plans

The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and a handful of port industry and labor organizations, argued that officials with the City of Oakland did not properly vet the project's environmental repercussions when the Oakland City Council approved an environmental impact report for the proposal earlier this year.

Judge Brad Seligman ruled against the lawsuits, writing in his decision that the city did not violate the California Environmental Quality Act and that analysis of the potential environmental and safety hazards was "sufficient and supported by substantial evidence."

Seligman also ruled that the city and the A's had sufficiently concluded that building a new stadium at the site of the Oakland Coliseum, where the A's currently play home games, would not be a viable alternative to the waterfront stadium as the plaintiff organizations had argued in their lawsuits.

Mike Jacob -- the vice president of the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuits -- said in a statement on behalf of the East Oakland Stadium Alliance that the organizations were considering an appeal of the ruling to "correct the flawed" environmental impact report.

The proposed 55-acre development at Howard Terminal would include a 35,000-seat stadium along the Oakland waterfront, an estimated 3,000 housing units, 1.5 million square feet of commercial and retail space and more than 18 acres of open public space.