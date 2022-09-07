Rolling blackouts possible as heat wave continues

Officials at CAISO, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, are projecting demand to exceed 52,000 megawatts Tuesday evening as the Bay Area and other places in the state have seen triple-digit temperatures for multiple days in a row. Monday's peak demand was 49,020 megawatts.

CAISO says it expects to declare an Energy Emergency Alert 3 around 5:30 p.m., a procedural move that puts it one step away from ordering rotating power outages. If power reserves are exhausted, the power grid operator says it will order utilities like PG&E to begin rotating outages until the demand meets available supplies.

PG&E had more than 12,000 customers reporting outages around the Bay Area as of shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, including more than 8,200 in the East Bay, utility spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said.

In August 2020, two days of planned outages affected about 800,000 homes and businesses during another statewide heat wave, the first time in nearly 20 years of outages ordered in the state due to insufficient supplies, according to CAISO.

The grid operator issued a Flex Alert, calling on people to use as little electricity as possible between 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and offering tips like setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding the use of major appliances and turning off of any unnecessary lights.